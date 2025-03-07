International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

