Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BIV stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.