Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 13,067 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 368.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

