SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 346,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $77.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

