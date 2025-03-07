Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 295,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

