Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 57.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

