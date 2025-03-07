Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

