Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer Sells 5,966 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 5,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.20, for a total value of C$162,275.20.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$26.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.59.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -88.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.