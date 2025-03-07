Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer Sells 5,966 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 5,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.20, for a total value of C$162,275.20.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$26.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.59.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -88.33%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
