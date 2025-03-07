iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.52 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

