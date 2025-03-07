State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

HSY opened at $179.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.78. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

