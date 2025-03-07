73,258 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Acquired by Elevation Capital Advisory LLC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for 2.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000.

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $79.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

