Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.2 %

ISRG stock opened at $538.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

