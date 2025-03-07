abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a net margin of 90.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

AUSC stock opened at GBX 481.52 ($6.21) on Friday. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 435.50 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.31 ($6.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of £325.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 500.68.

Get abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust alerts:

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capturing the growth potential of UK smaller companies

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.