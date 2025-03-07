Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $282.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.21 and a 200-day moving average of $289.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

