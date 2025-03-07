Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IJH opened at $59.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

