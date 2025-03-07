Babb Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,841 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Babb Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.