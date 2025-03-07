Promising Metaverse Stocks To Consider – March 6th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies involved in creating or supporting digital ecosystems—often involving virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, and blockchain—that collectively form what’s known as the metaverse. These stocks offer investors exposure to firms that are innovating in areas such as immersive technology, online social experiences, and digital economies, positioning them to capitalize on the growth of both virtual and augmented real-world interactions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,316,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,894,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.61. 245,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.54. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

See Also