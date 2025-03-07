Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy at DZ Bank

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Finviz reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,642,000 after buying an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,256 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,099,000 after purchasing an additional 601,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

