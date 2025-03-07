Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Helen Nugent acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.63 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,040.00 ($23,443.04).

TPG Telecom Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get TPG Telecom alerts:

TPG Telecom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.