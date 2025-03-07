Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) CEO Purchases $52,622.50 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chart Industries Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.08.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

