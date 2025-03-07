Northland Capmk Has Positive Outlook for MEC FY2027 Earnings

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2029 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:MEC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 449,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 328,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

