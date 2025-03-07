Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells 7,569 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.71, for a total value of C$73,503.54.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total transaction of C$23,476.17.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$87,552.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$9.43 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

