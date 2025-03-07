Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,350,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,159 shares of company stock worth $107,512,184. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.8 %

Duolingo stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.65.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

