E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,353 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,822,000 after purchasing an additional 410,850 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,022 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,116 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,685,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,606,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

