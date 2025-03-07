E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 955.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $105.39 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.