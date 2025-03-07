E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,819 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $57.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

