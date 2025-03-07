E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 82,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $199,065,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $445.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.77 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.09.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

