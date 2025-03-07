E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1,003.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,690 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 17.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Weibo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

