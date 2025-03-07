Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

