Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.67.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $344.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.63. Cummins has a twelve month low of $260.88 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

