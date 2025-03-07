AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 436,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,122,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

