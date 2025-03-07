AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $44.41 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

