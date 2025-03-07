Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,863 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $419.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.31.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

