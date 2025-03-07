Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $98,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

