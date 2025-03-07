AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,561 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,747,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,416,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

