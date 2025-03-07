Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,843,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOOV stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.