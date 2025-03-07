Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.020 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

