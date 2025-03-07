Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for Ameren Q1 Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Ameren Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.