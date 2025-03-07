Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

