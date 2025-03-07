Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.0% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,331.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,389.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,216.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.