AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,806 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

