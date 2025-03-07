Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

