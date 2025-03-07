Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,160.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 405,813 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 66,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.13 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

