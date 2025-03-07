Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Announces Earnings Results

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ricardo had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Ricardo Stock Performance

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 215 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 394.96. Ricardo has a 52-week low of GBX 206 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.22 ($6.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.44 million, a PE ratio of 189.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.41) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

