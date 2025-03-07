Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $48.87 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

