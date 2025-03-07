Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $488.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.75. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

