Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.