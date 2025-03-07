iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

