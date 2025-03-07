Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $59.51 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

