American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

